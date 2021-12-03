North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Lowers Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lessened its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,019 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores comprises 2.3% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $16,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,509,903,000 after buying an additional 4,567,503 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $504,204,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 42.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,215,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $522,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,480 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,186.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,202,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $149,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,112,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,361,979,000 after acquiring an additional 999,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $111.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.79 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.36.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

