North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Sells 190 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Dominion Energy by 9.4% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 129,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 18,802 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 64,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 132,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at $646,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:D opened at $71.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

Several equities analysts have commented on D shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

In related news, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

