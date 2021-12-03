North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Sells 2,967 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH decreased its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 142,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in RPM International were worth $11,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,081,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in RPM International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in RPM International by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 495,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,963,000 after purchasing an additional 130,103 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in RPM International by 339.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 102,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 79,342 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in RPM International by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RPM International news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $70,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RPM stock opened at $93.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.16 and its 200 day moving average is $87.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. RPM International Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.43 and a 52-week high of $99.30.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 29.80%. RPM International’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.58%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RPM International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

