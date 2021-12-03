Northern Trust Corp Acquires 296 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVOO. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVOO stock opened at $185.08 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $148.48 and a twelve month high of $197.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.46.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.