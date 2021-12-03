Northern Trust Corp Acquires Shares of 4,037 iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEUS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEUS opened at $67.83 on Friday. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $58.75 and a 12-month high of $75.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.60 and its 200 day moving average is $71.41.

