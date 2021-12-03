Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in 180 Life Sciences were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 180 Life Sciences by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $182,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in 180 Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in 180 Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $953,000. Institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of 180 Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

ATNF opened at $3.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.18. 180 Life Sciences Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $13.05.

About 180 Life Sciences

180 Life Sciences Corp. develops pharmaceuticals for chronic pain and inflammatory diseases. It operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfil unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University.

