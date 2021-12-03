Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Holdings in F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) by 86.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,008 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.18% of F-star Therapeutics worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $387,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in F-star Therapeutics by 136.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 75,279 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,500,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in F-star Therapeutics by 548.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 288,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 244,227 shares during the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FSTX opened at $5.21 on Friday. F-star Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 million. Equities analysts predict that F-star Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FSTX shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on F-star Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F-star Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

