Northern Trust Corp Sells 139,238 Shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 139,238 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.18% of Consolidated Water worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 13.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 19.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Consolidated Water during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 416.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 23,373 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 12.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. 42.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $15.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.89.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.