Northern Trust Corp Sells 274,986 Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) by 58.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,986 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.17% of Savara worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Savara by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 341,844 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Savara by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,867 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Savara in the 1st quarter valued at $1,628,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Savara by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,492,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Savara in the 1st quarter valued at $1,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Savara news, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 60,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $65,016.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 297,146 shares of company stock worth $340,602 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

NASDAQ SVRA opened at $1.09 on Friday. Savara Inc has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $3.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 32.56 and a quick ratio of 32.56.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Savara Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

