Northern Trust Corp Sells 60,099 Shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) by 68.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 60,099 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Electromed were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELMD. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Electromed by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Electromed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Electromed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electromed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electromed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electromed stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. Electromed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The company has a market cap of $107.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Electromed had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELMD. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Electromed in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday.

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

