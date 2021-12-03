Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 80.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 366,808 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Pixelworks were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXLW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 291.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 254,432 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 62.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 25,256 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 10.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel Heneghan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pixelworks stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $258.68 million, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 2.34.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 47.70% and a negative return on equity of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Pixelworks from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Pixelworks from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

