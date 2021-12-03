Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 198 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $313.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $309.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.75. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.41 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

