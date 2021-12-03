Northwest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.1% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGIT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 121,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $67.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.73. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $66.46 and a twelve month high of $70.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

