Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $108.23 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.23 and a 1-year high of $111.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.67.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

