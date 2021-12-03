Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $381,000 Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $85.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.90 and its 200-day moving average is $86.11. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $85.61 and a 52-week high of $86.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.