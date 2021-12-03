Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,289 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter.

GOVT opened at $26.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average of $26.60.

