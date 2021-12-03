Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 745,800 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the October 31st total of 604,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:NOVT traded down $2.32 on Friday, hitting $162.23. The company had a trading volume of 58 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,871. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.24 and a beta of 0.99. Novanta has a 52 week low of $115.58 and a 52 week high of $184.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.15. Novanta had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $177.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novanta will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,931,000 after acquiring an additional 26,791 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Novanta by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,702,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Novanta by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novanta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $779,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Novanta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

