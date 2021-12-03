Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,139 shares during the period. Nucor makes up 1.0% of Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 23.5% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE opened at $107.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.56. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $47.94 and a 1 year high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.42.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

