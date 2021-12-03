Nuix Limited (ASX:NXL) Insider Buys A$149,343.00 in Stock

Nuix Limited (ASX:NXL) insider Susan Thomas purchased 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.23 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of A$149,343.00 ($106,673.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.36.

About Nuix

Nuix Limited provides investigative analytics and intelligence software solutions in Australia and internationally. The company offers Nuix Workstation, a solution for processing file formats and source types into meaningful information by capturing the content, metadata, and context of each item; Nuix Discover that provides processing, analytics, and machine learning-powered review in a single platform; and Nuix Investigate, a solution which extracts, correlates, and contextualizes various types of data across people, objects, locations, and events.

