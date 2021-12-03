Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Trading Down 6%

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) shares were down 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.05 and last traded at $20.05. Approximately 452 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 146,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NUVL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.11.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Equities analysts predict that Nuvalent Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. 9.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuvalent Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

