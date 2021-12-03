Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on December 31st

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has increased its dividend by 15.0% over the last three years.
NYSE:NEV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.19. The stock had a trading volume of 906 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,132. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.39. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $17.65.
About Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-end investment fund which, provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value and total return. Its secondary objective is to enhance portfolio value and total return. The fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.
