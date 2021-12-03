Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on December 31st

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has increased its dividend by 15.0% over the last three years.

NYSE:NEV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.19. The stock had a trading volume of 906 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,132. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.39. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $17.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-end investment fund which, provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value and total return. Its secondary objective is to enhance portfolio value and total return. The fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

