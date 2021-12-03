Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NMS)

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 23.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE:NMS opened at $15.09 on Friday. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.54 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

