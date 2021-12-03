Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 64.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund alerts:

NYSE JLS opened at $20.97 on Friday. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.