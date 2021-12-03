Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NMZ)

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.3% over the last three years.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.11.
About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.
