Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NMZ)

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.3% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) by 130.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,877 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.