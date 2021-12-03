Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 17.5% over the last three years.

NYSE:NMI traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,594. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $12.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average is $11.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

