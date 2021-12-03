Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,600 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the October 31st total of 303,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUV. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 312.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,769 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUV stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.22. 10,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,697. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $11.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

