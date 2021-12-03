Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the October 31st total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 173,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 14,966 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 17.8% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 17.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 11,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

NYSE NXJ opened at $15.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.48. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $15.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.