Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by 11.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of JPT stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average of $24.95. Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $26.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

