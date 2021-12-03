Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on December 31st

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 11.1% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NAD opened at $15.57 on Friday. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $16.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.91.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,685,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,824 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $59,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment of its managed assets in municipal securities. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

