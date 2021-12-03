Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 25.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
JSD opened at $14.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.81. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $15.50.
About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.
