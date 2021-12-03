Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 25.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

JSD opened at $14.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.81. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 339.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 17.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth $154,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 15.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,374 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth $531,000.

About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.