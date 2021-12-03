Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:NBB)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 10.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NBB opened at $22.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average is $23.06. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $24.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,552 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund were worth $15,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.