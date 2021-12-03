Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

Get Nuwellis alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nuwellis in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Nuwellis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Nuwellis stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40. Nuwellis has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.02). Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 71.35% and a negative net margin of 219.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nuwellis will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUWE. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuwellis in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nuwellis in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Nuwellis in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Nuwellis in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuwellis by 17.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

Further Reading: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuwellis (NUWE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuwellis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuwellis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.