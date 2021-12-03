NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,212 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 78,722 shares.The stock last traded at $131.33 and had previously closed at $131.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total value of $246,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,326.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $4,452,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,066,450. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NV5 Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NV5 Global by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 635,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,061,000 after buying an additional 18,598 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in NV5 Global by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 506,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,910,000 after buying an additional 193,860 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in NV5 Global by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,329,000 after buying an additional 189,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NV5 Global by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,810,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE)

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.