Oak Ridge Financial Services (BKOR) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS: BKOR) is one of 169 publicly-traded companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Oak Ridge Financial Services to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.5% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Oak Ridge Financial Services and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Ridge Financial Services 25.76% N/A N/A Oak Ridge Financial Services Competitors 27.45% 11.91% 1.20%

Volatility and Risk

Oak Ridge Financial Services has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oak Ridge Financial Services’ competitors have a beta of 1.18, indicating that their average share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Oak Ridge Financial Services and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Ridge Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Oak Ridge Financial Services Competitors 1573 7400 6665 357 2.36

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 7.35%. Given Oak Ridge Financial Services’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oak Ridge Financial Services has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Oak Ridge Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Oak Ridge Financial Services pays out 11.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 17.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oak Ridge Financial Services and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Ridge Financial Services $25.30 million $3.26 million 7.10 Oak Ridge Financial Services Competitors $6.74 billion $1.18 billion 11.17

Oak Ridge Financial Services’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Oak Ridge Financial Services. Oak Ridge Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Oak Ridge Financial Services competitors beat Oak Ridge Financial Services on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers mobile banking, online bill pay, remote deposit, checking, savings and mortgage, insurance, lending, and wealth management services. The company was founded on March 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, NC.

