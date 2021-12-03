OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OFS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded OFS Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get OFS Capital alerts:

Shares of OFS opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.81. OFS Capital has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.25.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). OFS Capital had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 117.38%. The business had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OFS Capital will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,859,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in OFS Capital during the second quarter worth $156,000. Western Standard LLC boosted its position in OFS Capital by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 303,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 55,164 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OFS Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of OFS Capital by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 49,742 shares in the last quarter. 36.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.