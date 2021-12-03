OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 on January 31st

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

OFS Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 160.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect OFS Credit to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 160.6%.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OCCI traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.38. 67,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,877. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.94. The stock has a market cap of $79.69 million, a P/E ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.77. OFS Credit has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $17.63.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that OFS Credit will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.