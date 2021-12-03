OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Declares $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th.

OGE Energy has raised its dividend payment by 26.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. OGE Energy has a payout ratio of 76.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect OGE Energy to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.2%.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Shares of OGE stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.36. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70. OGE Energy has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $36.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $848.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.76 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 14.55%. OGE Energy’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.31 per share, for a total transaction of $102,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OGE Energy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 979,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,036 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of OGE Energy worth $32,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.