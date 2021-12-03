Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Short Interest Update

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the October 31st total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

In other Oil-Dri Co. of America news, Director Allan H. Selig bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $34,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 103.3% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 78,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 39,684 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.1% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 75,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 7.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 47.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ODC traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.75. 146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $38.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.22. The firm has a market cap of $241.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.55.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $78.13 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s payout ratio is 68.79%.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment includes mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.