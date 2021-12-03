Okta, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of ($1.52) Per Share (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Okta in a report issued on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the company will earn ($1.52) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.21.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $221.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Okta has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.79 and its 200 day moving average is $243.04.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $210,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total transaction of $3,412,907.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,576 shares of company stock valued at $20,749,569 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Okta by 3,800.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 74,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,143,000 after acquiring an additional 72,249 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Okta by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,548,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,571,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 154,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,624,000 after buying an additional 17,682 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

