Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS.

NASDAQ OKTA traded down $7.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.40. 143,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,933. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.91 and a beta of 0.99. Okta has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.79 and a 200 day moving average of $243.04.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $210,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $825,407.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,576 shares of company stock worth $20,749,569 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.38.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

