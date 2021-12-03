Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.25)-($0.24) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.27). The company issued revenue guidance of $358-360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.09 million.Okta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.530-$-0.520 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OKTA. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $286.21.

NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $23.10 on Thursday, hitting $221.18. 5,851,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,933. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Okta has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.04. The company has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of -58.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $825,407.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $210,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,576 shares of company stock valued at $20,749,569. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

