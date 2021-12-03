Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s full service banking businesses include the customary consumer and commercial products and services which banks provide. The following services are included: demand, savings, time deposit, individual retirement and Keogh deposit accounts; commercial, industrial, consumer and real estate lending, including installment loans, student loans, farm loans, lines of credit and overdraft checking; safe deposit operations; trust services; and an extensive variety of additional services tailored to the needs of individual customers. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.30. Old Second Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average of $12.77.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $63,843.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 39.5% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,264,000 after purchasing an additional 613,000 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 6.5% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,667,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 101,685 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 27.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,123,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after purchasing an additional 244,619 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,064,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,061,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,168,000 after acquiring an additional 34,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

