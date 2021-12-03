Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) PT Raised to $220.00 at BTIG Research

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its price target hoisted by BTIG Research from $210.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OMCL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.43.

OMCL opened at $177.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.27. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $101.94 and a fifty-two week high of $187.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicell will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $964,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 10,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,776,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,394 shares of company stock valued at $9,700,301 in the last three months. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in Omnicell by 8.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,474,000 after buying an additional 11,872 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 74.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Omnicell during the third quarter worth approximately $752,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 250.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 15,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 83.6% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

