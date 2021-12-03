ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Receives $59.58 Consensus PT from Analysts

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.58.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 77.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

OKE stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.93. 12,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,667,431. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $66.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.94.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

