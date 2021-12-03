ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA decreased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 39,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth $326,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 14.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 323,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,786,000 after acquiring an additional 40,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

NYSE OKE opened at $60.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.94. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

