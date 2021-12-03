Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.020-$1.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.52 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Shares of ONTO stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.73. 352,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,963. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.25. Onto Innovation has a 52-week low of $44.59 and a 52-week high of $101.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $4,018,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 6,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $562,179.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,225 shares of company stock valued at $4,995,180. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Onto Innovation by 171.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth $850,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Onto Innovation by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 71,553 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

