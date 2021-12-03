Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE OOMA traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $19.12. The stock had a trading volume of 68,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,668. Ooma has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.56. The stock has a market cap of $449.32 million, a P/E ratio of -173.82 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Ooma in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ooma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.90.

In other Ooma news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $84,126.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 390.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 11.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 8.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma during the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 4.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

