Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

NYSE:OOMA traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.70. 510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,668. Ooma has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.45 million, a PE ratio of -173.82 and a beta of 0.50.

OOMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Ooma in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

In related news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $84,126.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Ooma by 390.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ooma by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ooma by 8.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the third quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ooma by 4.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

