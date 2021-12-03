Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $323,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its position in Oracle by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Oracle by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,232 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Oracle by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 125,327 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after buying an additional 25,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 20,506 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.32.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.81. The stock had a trading volume of 73,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,285,235. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market cap of $243.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $98.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

