Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 655 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $11,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Carrier Global by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $55.52 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

